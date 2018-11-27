15-year-old girl seriously injured after being shot in the Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) --
A 15-year-old girl is hospitalized after being shot in the Bronx Tuesday night.

It happened as she was walking at about 8:30 p.m. on East 173rd Street and Manor Avenue in the Soundview section.

According to police, the teen heard gunshots and suddenly felt pain.

She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center. The girl is listed in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive.

So far there have been no arrests.

Police are canvassing the area and looking at surveillance video from nearby stores.

Investigators do not know where the shots came from.

