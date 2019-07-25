15-year-old girl shot 7 times in New Jersey drive-by shooting

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A manhunt is underway after a 15-year-old girl was shot seven times in a drive-by shooting in New Jersey Wednesday night.It happened around 8 p.m. on the 100 block of Goodwin Avenue, where a group of teens were hanging out on a stoop of an abandoned house.A witness tells Eyewitness News that a car drove up, and a person started firing at the group.Police believe the shooting was targeted, but it appears the victim was simply on her way to the store when she stopped to talk to friends.Surveillance video shows that the gunman never exited the vehicle, firing out the back window.The victim was rushed to the hospital in stable condition with gunshot wounds to her arms and legs.She is now recovering at home.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Newark police.----------