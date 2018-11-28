15-year-old girl shot while walking down Bronx street; Photos of suspects released

EMBED </>More Videos

The shooting happened in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) --
Police have released photos of two men wanted in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl in the Bronx.

It happened as she was walking around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on East 173rd Street and Manor Avenue in the Soundview section.

According to police, the teen heard gunshots and suddenly felt pain.

She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where she is listed in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive.

So far, there have been no arrests.

The first suspect is described as a black man, 18 to 20 years old, with a thin build and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing dark-colored pants, a hooded sweatshirt and a multi-colored jacket.

The second suspect is described as a black man, 18 to 20 years old, with a heavy build and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing dark-colored pants, a hooded sweatshirt and a dark-colored hooded winter jacket.

Police are canvassing the area and looking at surveillance video from nearby stores.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingteen shotSoundviewBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
15-year-old girl shot in the Bronx
Top Stories
House explodes, terrifying people in several NJ towns
NJ town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
4 children, 2 adults dead after getting trapped in fire
'Fearless Girl' statue moved from spot opposite bull
What you need to know about the Rockefeller tree lighting
1 dead in Massapequa house fire
FBI: Body found during search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney hospitalized
Show More
Shanann Watts' family files lawsuit against Chris Watts
$15K in exotic birds stolen from New Haven pet store
2 dead after car slams into light pole, tree in New Jersey
2 arrested in crime spree that included Duane Reade shooting
NYC lawmakers to push legalization of e-bikes, e-scooters
More News