Police have released photos of two men wanted in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl in the Bronx.It happened as she was walking around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on East 173rd Street and Manor Avenue in the Soundview section.According to police, the teen heard gunshots and suddenly felt pain.She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where she is listed in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive.So far, there have been no arrests.The first suspect is described as a black man, 18 to 20 years old, with a thin build and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing dark-colored pants, a hooded sweatshirt and a multi-colored jacket.The second suspect is described as a black man, 18 to 20 years old, with a heavy build and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing dark-colored pants, a hooded sweatshirt and a dark-colored hooded winter jacket.Police are canvassing the area and looking at surveillance video from nearby stores.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------