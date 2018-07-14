15-year-old killed, 2 others injured in Brooklyn stabbing

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest developments from Brownsville.

Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was fatally stabbed and two others were injured in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported Saturday just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard.

Police say there was a dispute between multiple people before the three males were stabbed.

A 15-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen, an 18-year-old was stabbed in the chest and a 25-year-old was stabbed in the shoulder.

All three victims were taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where the 15-year-old was pronounced dead.

The other two victims are stable.

Police say a weapon has not yet been recovered.

The 15-year-old's identity has not yet been released.


