u.s. & world

Arkansas school shooting leaves 15-year-old student dead

(Google Maps Street View)

PINE BLUFF, Ark. -- A 15-year-old student shot and killed another 15-year-old student at an Arkansas junior high school Monday morning.

Police confirmed the victim had died late Monday afternoon, and the gunman has been detained in a juvenile detention facility.

The shooting happened at Watson Chapel Junior High School as students were switching classes around 10 a.m., Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant said.

The school is in the city of Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock.

The incident prompted a lockdown after the shooter ran away, but he was found in a nearby neighborhood by a tracking dog, Sergeant said.

The wounded boy was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

"We don't have a definite motive right now as to why the incident occurred," Sergeant said. "However we do believe this was a targeted incident as opposed to a random incident."

The suspected shooter was taken to a juvenile detention center, and prosecutors have not yet decided whether charges will be filed in juvenile or adult court, officials said.

His name was not released because of his age.

Monday was scheduled to be Watson Chapel's first day back for on-site learning in several weeks after winter weather and water issues closed the facility.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arkansasschool shootinggun violenceu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Could this be final stimulus package with a check?
Workers damage family's new fridge while delivering it
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Cashier slashed after dispute inside NYC store
Workers damage family's new fridge while delivering it
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
NJ teacher accused of sexually assaulting more students
COVID Vaccine Updates: J&J will test shot on kids, newborns
Arrest made in stabbing death of good Samaritan in Brooklyn
Show More
Mayor says some state-run sites not vaccinating enough city residents
NJ reveals who will be eligible for COVID vaccine in March
Cuomo formally refers alleged sex assault case to state AG
NYC's 'Open Culture' program begins Monday
On one-year anniversary, doctor recalls NY's 1st COVID case
More TOP STORIES News