Arkansas school shooting leaves 15-year-old student dead

PINE BLUFF, Ark. -- A 15-year-old student shot and killed another 15-year-old student at an Arkansas junior high school Monday morning.Police confirmed the victim had died late Monday afternoon, and the gunman has been detained in a juvenile detention facility.The shooting happened at Watson Chapel Junior High School as students were switching classes around 10 a.m., Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant said.The school is in the city of Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock.The incident prompted a lockdown after the shooter ran away, but he was found in a nearby neighborhood by a tracking dog, Sergeant said.The wounded boy was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital, where he later died from his injuries."We don't have a definite motive right now as to why the incident occurred," Sergeant said. "However we do believe this was a targeted incident as opposed to a random incident."The suspected shooter was taken to a juvenile detention center, and prosecutors have not yet decided whether charges will be filed in juvenile or adult court, officials said.His name was not released because of his age.Monday was scheduled to be Watson Chapel's first day back for on-site learning in several weeks after winter weather and water issues closed the facility.