16 Marines arrested at Camp Pendleton on suspicion of human smuggling, drug-related offenses

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. -- Sixteen Marines were arrested Thursday morning at Camp Pendleton on suspicion of "illegal activities ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses," the U.S. Marine Corps announced.

The suspects were taken into custody during a battalion formation at the military base in San Diego County, and eight other Marines were "taken aside" for questioning in connection with drug offenses unrelated to the arrests, a news release said.

According to the statement, none of the arrested or detained suspects served in support of the Marines' mission at the southwest border.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
