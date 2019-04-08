16 people, including 2 firefighters, injured in Manhattan fire

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire on the Upper West Side left 16 people, including two firefighters, injured Monday morning.

The fire started in the first floor of a Columbus Avenue restaurant just before 7:30 a.m. and quickly spread up the building.

Authorities say 14 residents were being treated for minor injuries, while two firefighters also suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Columbus Avenue was closed between West 84th and West 83rd streets.

