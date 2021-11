16-year-old arrested after 14-year-old grazed by bullet while boarding MTA bus

EMBED >More News Videos Neighborhoods across New York City are seeing an increase in rat and mice sightings.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in a shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy as he got onto an MTA bus in Harlem in October A 16-year-old suspect was arrested Monday on charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.Surveillance video showed the suspect opening fire on West 139th Street at 10 a.m. in the morning.A bullet grazed the 14-year-old victim's head as he boarded the M1 bus.Police believe he was the shooter's intended target.Fortunately, his injuries were described as minor at the time.The 39-year-old bus operator was directly behind where the shooting took place, but he was reportedly protected by the shield placed around the driver's seat.A second round struck the windshield.The bus operator was hospitalized for trauma and a minor injury to his left hand.----------