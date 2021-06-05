16-year-old bicyclist critically injured in hit-and-run in College Point

The incident took place Friday on College Point Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m.
Witnesses told police that a blue sedan fled the scene.
Police say the vehicle was later found abandoned at 15th Avenue and 120th Street.
The teenager is undergoing treatment for severe head trauma.
Also on Friday, a 10-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in Forest Hills and is in critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle, however, remained on the scene.
