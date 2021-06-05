16-year-old bicyclist critically injured in hit-and-run in College Point

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen bicyclist suffers head trauma after struck by hit-and-run driver

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- A 16-year-old riding his bicycle in Queens was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The incident took place Friday on College Point Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a blue sedan fled the scene.

Police say the vehicle was later found abandoned at 15th Avenue and 120th Street.

The teenager is undergoing treatment for severe head trauma.

Also on Friday, a 10-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in Forest Hills and is in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle, however, remained on the scene.

ALSO READ | 2 men slashed in arms by suspect with dog on Harlem subway platform
EMBED More News Videos

Police say the incident happened at the 110th Street subway station on the platforms of the 2/3 train line at 7:45 p.m.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york citycollege pointpedestrian strucknypdpedestrian injuredteen
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Washington Square Park shuts down early due to violent groups
More than 11,000 fans to be in stands at Belmont Stakes
AccuWeather: Hot in a hurry
COVID Updates: Hawaii sets vaccine thresholds for lifting travel quarantine
2nd woman accuses Scott Stringer of sexual misconduct
Flight from LAX diverted after man attempts to breach cockpit
Woman hit by scooter at NYC intersection; Driver flees: Police
Show More
Video shows Newark police officers attacked while trying to make an arrest
Small martial arts studio target of $35k social media ad scam
Police: Man throws cinder block at NJ restaurant window following mask dispute
10-year-old boy hit by car while crossing street in NYC: Police
2nd gunman arrested after wild shootout outside NYC bodega: Police
More TOP STORIES News