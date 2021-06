16-year-old bicyclist critically injured in hit-and-run in College Point

EMBED >More News Videos Police say the incident happened at the 110th Street subway station on the platforms of the 2/3 train line at 7:45 p.m.

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- A 16-year-old riding his bicycle in Queens was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.The incident took place Friday on College Point Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m.Witnesses told police that a blue sedan fled the scene.Police say the vehicle was later found abandoned at 15th Avenue and 120th Street.The teenager is undergoing treatment for severe head trauma.Also on Friday, a 10-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in Forest Hills and is in critical condition.The driver of the vehicle, however, remained on the scene.----------