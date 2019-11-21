drug bust

16-year-old boy suspected of using remote control car to smuggle drugs across border

California authorities have arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected of using a remote-controlled car to transport $106,000 worth of methamphetamine across the border. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

SAN DIEGO -- California authorities have arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected of using a remote-controlled car to transport $106,000 worth of methamphetamine across the border.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday that the boy was arrested Sunday near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego.

Border patrol agents say they believe someone on the south of the U.S.-Mexico border was able to slip the car filled with drugs through a gap in the fencing and then drive it to the teen waiting on the other side.

Authorities say an agent found the boy hiding near the border Sunday with a toy car and 50 packages of methamphetamine weighing more than 55 pounds (25 kilograms).

Authorities say the car would have had to make multiple trips to transport the drugs.

___

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
drug arrestdrug bustdrugborder patrolu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
US authorities confusing legal hemp for pot amid CBD craze
Nassau County announces largest fentanyl bust in county history
Truck with 420 pounds of marijuana found in CT, 2 arrested
NYC doctor pleads guilty to illegally distributing oxycodone
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Key witnesses cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
Teen riding e-scooter struck and killed in NJ
Police say body found is missing Connecticut bar owner
Video: Dramatic rescue from burning car in CT
Suspicious vehicle stopped at White House, 1 in custody
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and a bit milder
Takeaways from the Democratic presidential debate
Show More
Victim in fatal tobacco shop shooting in Bronx identified
British Airways delays, cancels several flights, JFK affected
Inmate allegedly hits Rikers officer with piece of wood
DC attorney general sues DoorDash for pocketing delivery tips
Search for UPS truck in hit-and-run of Nassau County woman
More TOP STORIES News