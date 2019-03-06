16-year-old Brownsville, Brooklyn girl missing since Sunday

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The search is on for a Brooklyn teenager who was reported missing on Sunday.

Police said 16-year-old Kianna Davis was last seen leaving her Brownsville apartment on Linden Boulevard near Thomas S Boyland Street around 4:00 p.m.

Davis was described as a black female with long black hair who's approximately 5-foot-2 and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black/grey fleece jacket, black/grey Nike Air Force One sneakers, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

