16-year-old girl shot in head while riding in car in Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut -- A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head as she rode in a car early Sunday, but is expected to survive, police in Connecticut said.

Bridgeport police were notified of the shooting at about 1 a.m. by the city's ShotSpotter system, which detects the sound of gunfire.

Officers responding to the scene found multiple shell casings, Scott Appleby, director of the city's Office of Emergency Management, told the Connecticut Post.

Police were then alerted to a gunshot wound victim nearby. Detectives learned the 16-year-old girl had been shot in the head while she was the passenger in a car.

The girl was brought the hospital for treatment of a wound not considered life threatening, Appleby said.

No name was released and no arrests have been announced.
