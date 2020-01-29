16-year-old shot in leg while walking near school in Queens

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for several suspects after a teenager was shot in Queens.

The 16-year-old boy was shot once in the thigh on Tuesday afternoon as he was walking near his school.

It's not clear where the shot came from or what the motive was, but the victim managed to make it back to his school to ask for help.

So far no arrests have been made, but police say they are looking for three suspects.

The teen is expected to survive.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queens villagequeensnew york citynypdteen shotteen
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in trench collapse while installing septic tank on LI
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos critical after suicide attempt
All bodies, key evidence recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site
Man threatened woman after she ignored him on subway: NYPD
President Trump holds 'Keep America Great' rally at Jersey Shore
Nationwide arugula shortage affecting salad-lovers in NY
Escaped prisoner hides in ceiling at Newark Airport
Show More
Man who served 25 years for NYC rape has conviction overturned
Suspect surrenders for $500,000 jewelry theft from Allen Iverson
U.S. Postal Service mailboxes broken into, emptied in NJ
LI county to probe social services after allegedly abused boy dies
NYC officials: City is ready for potential coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News