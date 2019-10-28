Police searching for teen suspect after 16-year-old shot in shoulder in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after they say a 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder by a teenager in Queens.The incident was reported in front of New Dawn Charter High School at 89th Avenue and 161st Street around 4 p.m.The teen was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital where she is expected to survive. She told police she heard shots and then felt pain.Police say the suspect is a teenage male who fled the scene.Few other details were released.----------