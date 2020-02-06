16-year-old boy stabbed in Brooklyn; Manhunt underway for 3 suspects

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for three suspects after a teenager was stabbed in the shoulder while trying to protect his friend in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.The incident happened at 2:23 p.m. on 4th Avenue in Bay Ridge.Detectives say the 16-year-old victim was walking with friends when an altercation with three other teens broke out.A witness says a UPS deliveryman heard the commotion and wasted no time running out to help.The driver stopped the brawl, but not before the teenager was stabbed in the shoulder and back and seriously hurtPolice say the teen was protecting his friend from being attacked. He was rushed to the hospital and expected to survive."It is shocking because we haven't had any incidents like that in this area," one witness said. "Especially like in these couple blocks, given that we are so close to the precinct."Authorities say one suspect is described as a Hispanic male dressed in a camel jacket and black-hooded shirt. He fled eastbound on Senator Street.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------