16-year-old boy stabbed in Brooklyn; Manhunt underway for 3 suspects

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for three suspects after a teenager was stabbed in the shoulder in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.The incident happened at 2:23 on 4th Avenue in Bay Ridge.It is unclear how the stabbing started, but police say the 16-year-old male victim is in stable condition.A witness says a deliveryman intervened and chased the suspects away."It is shocking because we haven't had any incidents like that in this area," the witness said. "Especially like in these couple blocks, given that we are so close to the precinct."Authorities say one suspect is described as a Hispanic male dressed in a camel jacket and black-hooded shirt. He fled eastbound on Senator Street.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------