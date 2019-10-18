New York City identifies 1645th victim of September 11 attacks at World Trade Center

NEW YORK -- New York City announced Friday that it has identified the 1645th victim of the September 11th attacks killed at the World Trade Center.
The man, whose name is being withheld at the request of his family, was identified through DNA testing of remains recovered in 2001.
He is the third victim identified in 2019. In July, the city announced that Scott Michael Johnson, a 26-year-old securities analyst, was positively identified.
"In 2001, we made a commitment to the families of victims that we would do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, to identify their loved ones," Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson said in July. "This identification is the result of the tireless dedication of our staff to this ongoing mission."
New York City is efforting to identify all 2,753 people reported missing from the attacks. Some 1,108 victims, or 40% of those who died, remain unidentified.
