17-year-old female student dies during band practice at Long Island high school

EMBED </>More Videos

N.J. Burkett reports live from Lake Ronkonkoma after the recent death of a 17-year-old teen.

FARMINGVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
A 17-year-old female student died after suffering an apparent medical condition at a Long Island high school Monday night.

Authorities in Suffolk County said the incoming senior, who has not been identified, was at band practice at Sachem East High School on Granny Road in Farmingville when she appeared to have a medical emergency around 9:15 p.m.

She was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"It is with deep sorrow that the district has learned that an incoming senior at Sachem North High School tragically passed away last night," Superintendent Kenneth Graham said in a statement. "We are currently not aware of the cause of death."

Officials say the death appears non-criminal in nature, but the medical examiner will determine the exact cause.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual's family and friends during this difficult time," Graham said.

The school district provided grief counseling on Tuesday.

A young high school football player was killed at the same school last year during a training exercise. Joshua Mileto, 16, was fatally injured when he was crushed by a log he was carrying with his teammates.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
student diesFarmingvilleSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News