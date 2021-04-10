Arrest made in stabbing death of 17-year-old in Washington Heights

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a 17-year-old in Manhattan.

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea says Mike Kushnir is charged with murder.



The teenager was stabbed at the intersection of 181st Street and St. Nicholas Avenue just after 2 p.m. March 27.

He flagged down EMS at the scene to tell them he was injured. He was bleeding profusely and was immediately taken to Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital, where he later died.

He was identified the next day as Gerardo Rivas.

Officers cordoned off the scene as they spoke to street vendors and other possible witnesses.

"This is happening everywhere today, it's so sad. It's unfortunate these kids don't know where their head is going. It's happening too often today. It's a shame, it really is," Frank Martinez, Jr. said.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.



