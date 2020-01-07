18-year-old accused of stabbing stranger in Connecticut parking lot

WESTPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- An 18-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed a complete stranger in a parking lot in Connecticut.The victim of the attack, a 33-year-old woman from Greenwich, is listed in stable condition.The attack happened just after 1 p.m. on Monday in the parking lot of a beauty spa on Post Road East in Westport, where authorities say Ellis Tibere, of Guildford, randomly stabbed the woman and fled in his vehicle.They say there is no known relationship between Tibere and the victim, and that Tibere has confessed to his involvement and said the victim and location were chosen at random.Police say Tibere, wearing a mask and brandishing a knife, opened the door to the victim's vehicle as she was parked in the lot and seated inside of it, awaiting an appointment.The victim reportedly attempted to kick the suspect in self-defense, at which time he stabbed her multiple times in the leg.The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to Norwalk Hospital for further treatment.Callers provided a description of the suspect and his vehicle, which was subsequently observed by a Westport officer a short time later.He was taken into custody without incident, and he was found to be in possession of a knife and a mask.He is charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon. He is being held on $1 million bond.The investigation is active and ongoing.----------