18-year-old claims she has COVID-19 and would 'willfully spread' it, police say

CARROLLTON, Texas -- Police in Carrollton, Texas, are asking for the public's help to find an 18-year-old seen on social media claiming to be positive for COVID-19 and willfully spreading it.

The woman, identified as Lorraine Maradiaga, will be charged with terroristic threat.

Police said in a tweet Sunday evening they don't have confirmation that Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health.

However, they are taking her actions on social media seriously.

Anyone with information about her is urged to call in tips at 972-466-3333 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.



Man accused of spitting and coughing on produce at grocery store in Massachusetts
Shoppers at a grocery store tackled a 65-year-old man they say was coughing and spitting on produce on purpose.



14-year-old boy charged after coughing on produce as prank, sheriff says
