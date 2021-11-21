18-year-old shot and killed outside NYCHA's Wagner Houses in East Harlem

Police officers responding to a 911 call just after 3 p.m. outside of the Wagner Houses on East 124th Street found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
He was taken to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Hours later, also in Manhattan, a man was sleeping on a subway train as it entered Penn Station when police say someone stabbed him to death.
Police have also yet to make an arrest in that crime, but they have released surveillance images of a suspect.
