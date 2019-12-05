18-year-old UPS employee stole $1K worth of holiday packages, police say

MIAMI -- An 18-year-old UPS worker stole the holiday packages he was trusted to deliver, according to police in Miami.

Emmanuel Reggin took a holiday job this year with UPS. He no longer has that job, because now he has felony charges of grand theft.

"You're 18 and you got a chance to work and then you go and allegedly do something pretty stupid stealing the packages," the judge said to Reggin.

Investigators said Reggin was on the job helping a full-time delivery driver unload packages. He was then caught on camera hiding some packages when the full-time driver was not looking.

He then went back after his shift and collected the packages, which were filled with electronics like tablets and PlayStation 4s.

During his first court appearance, Reggin received a tongue-lashing from the judge.

"I don't know if that's the path in life you want to take, but I would think not. I would think you would want to get a job, stay out of trouble and have a nice life. Good luck to you sir."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaholidayporch piratepackage theftups
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 hurt in incident at Amtrak railyard in the Bronx
Amber Alert issued for missing toddler after mom killed in home
Video: Accused shoplifters brawl in street with Barneys workers
Target's gift card sale is back! Here's when you can save
Details of TWU, MTA contract deal that avoids potential strike
NYPD K-9s lend helping paw to military dogs overseas
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
Show More
News chopper struck by suspected drone over Los Angeles
Suspect wanted for groping young woman on NYC subway platform
2 men stabbed in Manhattan subway station, suspect sought
Woman accused of DWI crashes into police car on LI
Woman shot in chest through kitchen window in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News