19 evaluated after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at New York City church

More than a dozen people were evaluated at a church in Manhattan for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.Firefighters responded to Saint Malachy's Church on West 49th Street in Midtown on Tuesday morning for reported elevated levels of the gas.EMS evaluated at least 19 people that were inside at the time. Eighteen people were said to have minor injuries while one person had a serious, non-life-threatening injury.Three people were taken to a local hospital.The elevated levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the basement of the church.Con Edison crews are on the scene.