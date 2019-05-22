JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Nineteen students are back in their classrooms after an incident involving pepper spray at a Jersey City elementary school.
It happened before 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Whitney M. Young Jr. Community School (P.S. 15) on Stegman Street.
The school was evacuated after a release of pepper spray in the building.
As police and fire officials investigated, a number of students were evaluated at the scene.
Nineteen were taken to Jersey City Medical Center as a precaution. All were treated and released.
The all-clear was given at the school, and classes were expected to resume early Wednesday afternoon.
The incident remains under investigation.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
19 students treated after pepper spray release at Jersey City elementary school
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More