19 students treated after pepper spray release at Jersey City elementary school

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Nineteen students are back in their classrooms after an incident involving pepper spray at a Jersey City elementary school.It happened before 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Whitney M. Young Jr. Community School (P.S. 15) on Stegman Street.The school was evacuated after a release of pepper spray in the building.As police and fire officials investigated, a number of students were evaluated at the scene.Nineteen were taken to Jersey City Medical Center as a precaution. All were treated and released.The all-clear was given at the school, and classes were expected to resume early Wednesday afternoon.The incident remains under investigation.