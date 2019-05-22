19 students treated after pepper spray release at Jersey City elementary school

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Nineteen students are back in their classrooms after an incident involving pepper spray at a Jersey City elementary school.

It happened before 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Whitney M. Young Jr. Community School (P.S. 15) on Stegman Street.

The school was evacuated after a release of pepper spray in the building.

As police and fire officials investigated, a number of students were evaluated at the scene.

Nineteen were taken to Jersey City Medical Center as a precaution. All were treated and released.

The all-clear was given at the school, and classes were expected to resume early Wednesday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation.

