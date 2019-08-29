19-year-old arrested in connection with possible ISIS-inspired attack in Queens

A 19-year-old man has been arrested as part of a national security investigation into a possible ISIS inspired attack.

According to law enforcement sources, the man exchanged texts with undercover investigators about his interest in conducting a possible knife attack in Queens.

In a statement, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of New York said, "There is no current public safety issue as a result of the arrest."
