19-year-old federal inmate caught after escaping custody in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 19-year-old federal inmate who escaped in Brooklyn is back in custody.He was last seen just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of 170 26th Street.Officials say he was taken back into custody just before 7 p.m.He did not escape from NYPD custody, authorities say, but was being transported to MDC Brooklyn.Police say he was being transported from court back to the MDC. He somehow jumped out on 27th and 3rd, ran up 27th Street and through backyards to get to 26th between 3rd and 4th, where the search is ongoing.It is unknown what he was in custody for.----------