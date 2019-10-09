19-year-old man fatally shot, body found in Queens intersection

GLEN OAKS, Queens (WABC) -- A 19-year-old man who was fatally shot was found lying in an intersection in Queens Wednesday.

The discovery was made just after 1 p.m. at 83rd Avenue and 268th Street in Glen Oaks.

It appeared the victim was shot once in the stomach, though it was unclear if the shooting happened at that location or if the body was just dumped there.

Witnesses said the suspect fled in a red Toyota Camry after leaving the body.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityglen oaksqueensshootingbody found
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LI police shooting: Officer opened fire when suspect drove at him
Reputed Trinitarios members arrested for NYC assaults, stabbings
4-year-old girl found safe after reported missing in subway
Woman finds squirrel's winter stash of nuts in car
AccuWeather Alert: Very windy, lots of rain
Murder of mother of 9 in NJ still unsolved 30 years later
Tory Burch's dog home safe after missing in Central Park
Show More
Police: Man rapes woman who asked him for directions in NYC
26-year-old man is Hoboken's first e-scooter DWI arrest
Anti-Semitic vandalism found at NY Holocaust memorial
Maine students suspended over alleged rapist note
Man accused of trying to lure boy into car in Bronx
More TOP STORIES News