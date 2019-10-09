19-year-old man fatally shot, body found in Queens intersection

GLEN OAKS, Queens (WABC) -- A 19-year-old man who was fatally shot was found lying in an intersection in Queens Wednesday.The discovery was made just after 1 p.m. at 83rd Avenue and 268th Street in Glen Oaks.It appeared the victim was shot once in the stomach, though it was unclear if the shooting happened at that location or if the body was just dumped there.Witnesses said the suspect fled in a red Toyota Camry after leaving the body.No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.----------