19-year-old woman fatally stabbed at Bronx shelter, suspect in custody

CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- A woman died Wednesday after a man stabbed her in what is believed to be a domestic incident at a Bronx shelter.It happened just before 1 p.m. at the shelter near East 171st Street and Morris Avenue in Claremont.The 19-year-old victim, identified as Enilies Calix, was pronounced dead at the scene.The suspect fled, but police quickly arrested 23-year-old Ernesto Mariano in connection with the homicide.The exact circumstances surrounding the stabbing are currently unknown or have not been released.In response, a Department of Homeless Services spokesperson released the following statement:"This incident is a heartbreaking tragedy. Protecting the security of all New Yorkers we serve is our top priority. While we can cannot discuss specific cases due to client confidentiality, we are working closely with the NYPD and our not-for-profit provider partner at this location to ensure that all New Yorkers experiencing homelessness can get back on their feet in a safe, supportive environment."An investigation is ongoing.----------