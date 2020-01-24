19-year-old woman reported missing on Long Island found dead

NESCONSET, Long Island (WABC) -- A 19-year-old Long Island woman who was reported missing by her family earlier this week has been found dead.
Paige Relyea, of Nesconset, was reported missing by a relative on Monday afternoon.
She was last seen leaving her home Sunday afternoon in a 2009 gray Toyota Corolla with New York plate HSA 5877.
Authorities say her body was found in Syosset on Thursday. Further details have not yet been released.
Nassau County police detectives are investigating, and anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.
