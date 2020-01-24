19-year-old woman reported missing on Long Island found dead

NESCONSET, Long Island (WABC) -- A 19-year-old Long Island woman who was reported missing by her family earlier this week has been found dead.

Paige Relyea, of Nesconset, was reported missing by a relative on Monday afternoon.

She was last seen leaving her home Sunday afternoon in a 2009 gray Toyota Corolla with New York plate HSA 5877.

Authorities say her body was found in Syosset on Thursday. Further details have not yet been released.

Nassau County police detectives are investigating, and anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nesconsetsuffolk countymissing womanmissing personbody found
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father, fiancee arrested in death of 8-year-old LI boy
9 hurt in massive 5-alarm Chinatown fire
Chicago woman diagnosed with coronavirus, 2nd case in US
Elderly man fatally stabbed in Brooklyn, woman in custody
LIVE: Multiple fatalities after massive blast in NW Houston
Trump impeachment: Democrats press final day of arguments
Red wine leaks out of tank, spills into California river
Show More
AccuWeather: Beautiful end of week before wet weekend
6M vehicles recalled over air bag woes
Chelsea bomber sentenced to life for shootout with NJ police
Fears of coronavirus overseas spread to tri-state area
Why didn't accusers abandon Weinstein? Expert to weigh in
More TOP STORIES News