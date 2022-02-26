Saturday marks 29 years since 1993 World Trade Center bombing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday marks 29 years since the World Trade Center bombing in 1993.A virtual mass was set for Saturday morning in honor of the victims at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Manhattan.as well as the annual ceremony by the National September 11 Memorial Museum.On Feb. 26, 1993, a truck bomb built by Islamic extremists exploded in the parking garage of the North Tower of New York's World Trade Center, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000 others.The bomb failed to topple the North Tower into the South Tower, as the terrorists had hoped; both structures were destroyed in the 9/11 attack eight years later.If you've already downloaded our streaming app for your Roku, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV or Google TV, there's no work to do. Simply open the app and the new 24/7 live stream will be there for you.If you still need to download our app, search ABC7 New York, or speak it into your remote. Once you download the app, there's no login required. Simply open the app to begin watching our 24/7 live stream.You can also access the stream on the go on our mobile phone app available in the iTunes and Google Play stores. The same 24/7 live stream that's available on your big screen TV can also be right at your fingertips or at your desktop by visiting abc7ny.com.----------