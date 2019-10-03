Jury ends 1st day of deliberations at New Jersey trial of convicted New York City bomber

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey jury began deliberating the fate of a man already serving two life sentences for a bombing in New York City.
The eight woman and four men heard closing arguments Thursday in the case against Ahmad Khan Rahimi, who is charged with five counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer for his alleged shootout with police in Linden when he was wounded and captured.
Rahimi's attorney argued his client acted in self-defense.
The jury ended its first day of deliberations and will resume on Tuesday.
Rahimi is already serving life in prison for the attack in Chelsea were 31 people were injured by a pressure cooker bomb.
A second pressure cooker bomb was discovered a few blocks away, but it failed to go off and was removed by a robot.
Hours before the explosion in Chelsea on September 17, 2016, a small pipe bomb exploded along a Marine Corps road race in Seaside Park, New Jersey.
No one was injured, but the event spread fear and drew parallels to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that killed three and injured more than 260.
The bombings triggered a two-day manhunt that ended with the Linden shootout after Rahimi was found asleep in a tavern doorway.
Several police officers were injured.
At his February 2018 sentencing in New York, Rahimi told a judge he didn't "harbor hate for anyone" and believed law enforcement began targeting him once he became a practicing Muslim.
Prosecutors said Rahimi showed no remorse and had made efforts to radicalize fellow prisoners at the federal jail in New York, where he had been imprisoned after his arrest.
