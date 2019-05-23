1st teen arrested in attack on off-duty firefighter defending elderly couple on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say they have made one arrest, and more are expected, in the attack of an off-duty firefighter.A 17-year-old boy is in custody. The search continues for the rest of those allegedly involved.Investigators released video of the teens they're searching for.They say the attack happened on Saturday around 9:25 a.m. on E. 86th Street between 2nd and 3rd avenues on the Upper East Side.Police say the victim tried to stop the group from harassing an elderly couple.That's when one of the teens punched him in the back of the head and then stomped on him while he was down.The firefighter suffered a mild concussion to the head and had five broken teeth. He needed 25 stitches.The NYPD says the firefighter continues to recover from his serious injuries. "We thank him for his actions and wish him a swift recovery," police said in a tweet.The persons still wanted for questioning are described as three females and two males, 15-17 years of age.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------