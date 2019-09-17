2 men accused of blowing up mailboxes with fireworks in Westchester County

CORTLANDT, Westchester County (WABC) -- Two men are accused of using fireworks to blow-up mailboxes at three different residences in Westchester County, New York.Police said 19-year-old Christopher Servedio and 20-year-old Kyle Louch were arrested on Friday and accused of using mortar fireworks to blow up mailboxes throughout the town of Cortlandt.State troopers responded to reports that two houses in the Cortlandt Manor area had their mailboxes blown-up around 10:00 p.m. on August 26.A third residence reported that their mailbox had also exploded on September 2 in the Montrose area.The two men were charged in connection with the Cortlandt Manor explosions, while only Servedio was only charged in connection with the explosion in Montrose.The pair will appear in court on September 19.----------