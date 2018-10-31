4 injured, 1 critically, when crash causes car to jump curb in Bayonne

N.J. Burkett has the latest on the pedestrians struck by a car in Bayonne Wednesday night. (Photo courtesy Crystal Gerena)

Eyewitness News
BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Four people were injured, one critically, when a crash sent a car onto a curb in Bayonne Wednesday night.

Mayor James Davis said two cars went through an intersection at 16th Street and Avenue C around 8 p.m. and collided, causing one car to jump the curb and travel about 75 feet on the sidewalk.

Four pedestrians were struck by the vehicle, including two children, a young woman who was with them, and a 26-year-old man.

The children, two boys ages 5 and 1, are hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

The man is in critical condition. The woman suffered minor injuries.

The drivers remained on the scene. Both claimed they had the green light and continued driving, Mayor Davis said.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Unit and the Bayonne Police Department are conducting an accident investigation.

