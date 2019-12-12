2-alarm fire burns in East Harlem apartment building

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire burned through two floors of an apartment building in East Harlem.The flames broke out on the 14th floor of the Carver Houses, a NYCHA building, on East 104th Street.The 2-alarm fire could be seen shooting out of the window of the building. It quickly spread to the 15th floor of the building before being extinguished.There is a smoke condition throughout the building.So far, there are no words on any injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------