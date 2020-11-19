2-alarm fire burns in Upper West Side apartment building

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire is burning in an apartment on the Upper West Side

The fire broke out in a third-floor apartment on Riverside Drive at 79th Street just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters are checking on residents through the building after receiving reports of smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It is also causing some traffic problems in the area due to the FDNY response.

