2-alarm fire damages Harlem apartment building

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Fire has damaged an apartment building in Harlem.

It broke out before 3:30 a.m. Friday in the unit block of Bradhurst Avenue.

Firefighters pushed through bitterly cold temperatures as the blaze went to two alarms.

Flames could be seen on the fifth floor before crews got the upper hand.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

