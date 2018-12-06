ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --A two-alarm fire burned through a home in Orange, New Jersey, injuring two people.
The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Thursday on Scotland Road.
The fire department had to move to an exterior attack on the fire because conditions became two dangerous.
Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
