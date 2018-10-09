MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police made two arrests but are still searching for one of the suspects involved in a violent home invasion in Brooklyn.
The incident was reported on Madison Place in the Marine Park section of Brooklyn just after 5 a.m. Monday.
Police said a 72-year-old man was slashed in the head with a box cutter by three suspects who broke into his home.
His 71-year-old wife was tied up and sexually assaulted, authorities said.
The suspects took a handgun from the home and left in the victims' 2012 blue Honda.
The man, who is a retired police officer, was treated for a slash wound, but his wife refused medical attention at the scene.
The victims' 47-year-old son was at home and is being treated as a witness.
Sources tell Eyewitness News that in July, officers responded to the same home for a break-in, but it is not clear whether it is connected to Monday's incident.
A 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested at the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel in the victim's car.
The search for the third suspect is ongoing.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*