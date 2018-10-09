2 arrested after man slashed, wife sexually assaulted in Brooklyn home break-in

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say they are still searching for a third suspect.

Eyewitness News
MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police made two arrests but are still searching for one of the suspects involved in a violent home invasion in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported on Madison Place in the Marine Park section of Brooklyn just after 5 a.m. Monday.

Police said a 72-year-old man was slashed in the head with a box cutter by three suspects who broke into his home.

His 71-year-old wife was tied up and sexually assaulted, authorities said.

The suspects took a handgun from the home and left in the victims' 2012 blue Honda.

The man, who is a retired police officer, was treated for a slash wound, but his wife refused medical attention at the scene.

The victims' 47-year-old son was at home and is being treated as a witness.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that in July, officers responded to the same home for a break-in, but it is not clear whether it is connected to Monday's incident.

A 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested at the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel in the victim's car.

The search for the third suspect is ongoing.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
break-inhome invasioncrimeMarine ParkBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man slashed, wife sexually assaulted in violent Brooklyn home break-in
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael gains strength, heading towards Florida
LIRR disruptions after minor derailment of work train
Limo Crash Victims: Remembering those killed in Schoharie, NY
Bode, Morgan Miller have new baby after daughter's drowning
Woman sexually assaulted in East Village elevator
Investigation into limo crash as victims remembered
Gov. Murphy set to release details of NJ Transit audit
Owner of limo company involved in crash was former FBI informant
Show More
Yanks say Luis Severino's pregame warm-up didn't factor into rout
Cardiologist owes $4.2M in unpaid child support; named 'Most Wanted Deadbeat'
Man arrested after woman killed in front of mom in Brooklyn
Outrage over fliers calling for reporting of undocumented immigrants
Red Sox rout Yankees 16-1 in Game 3 of ALDS
More News