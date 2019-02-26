Stolen car flips over during police chase in Westchester County

Eyewitness News
HARRISON, Westchester County (WABC) --
A car involved in a police chase flipped over in Westchester County Tuesday, and two suspects were arrested.

Police say officers tried to pull over a stolen Honda CRV going north on the Hutchinson River Parkway near Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains, but the driver failed to comply.

The vehicle with two men inside continued across both lanes of Westchester Avenue, crashed through a fence and flipped, coming to a rest in a small median near the right lane of eastbound I-287 in Harrison.

According to police, one man was apprehended immediately. The second suspect ran across lanes of I-287 until officers chasing on foot were able to apprehend him.

Both suspects were injured in the rollover and taken to Westchester Medical Center.

There are partial lanes closures still in effect on eastbound Westchester Avenue and eastbound I-287.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasecrashHarrisonWestchester County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-classmate guilty of all counts in NJ murder of Sarah Stern
13-year-old cheerleader dies mysteriously just before contest
Selma Blair appears on 'GMA' to show how MS flare-up looks
Man survives 4-story fall down Manhattan elevator shaft
Mom, teen daughter accused in murders of 5 family members
Meet NYPD Police Commissioner James O'Neill
NJ officer suspended following deadly police shooting
De Blasio, Cuomo release 10-point plan to fix, fund MTA
Show More
Man plans Holiday Inn retirement because it's cheaper
Family of man killed by sanitation truck files $15M lawsuit
Man gets 17 years in NYC acid attack, part of cover-up
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver on Long Island
NYPD: Pair steals more than $75,000 in jewelry from NYC home
More News