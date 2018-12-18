Man, woman arrested after remains of Virginia man found in duffel bag in Yonkers

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the discovery of a Virginia man found fatally stabbed in Yonkers earlier this year.

The remains of Deshawn Cortez-Seaborn, 24, were found in a duffel bag outside a bank on Nov. 19.

Police have since determined the victim was killed in the Bronx before his body was dumped in a failed attempt to conceal the murder.

On Tuesday, officials announced two defendants have been charged in connection to dumping his body.

Christopher Myrie, 48, and Jonisha Graham, 29, have both been charged with concealment of a human corpse.

Police say no suspects have been charged with Cortez-Seaborn's murder.

The NYPD will now take over as the lead agency in the homicide investigation with the assistance of the Yonkers Police Department.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdernypdyonkersarrestYonkersBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at age 75
Young man found shot, stabbed behind LI community center
Woman charged in bus slashing after passenger tried to pet dog
VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in Bronx
5 accused of torturing boy plead not guilty
NJ Amazon driver arrested, accused of stealing packages
Basketball coach gets 20 years in NYC child sex abuse case
Charter customers to get cash, free HBO as part of settlement
Show More
Shelter trashes hospitalized homeless man's belongings
Police: Man tried to pay for McDonald's with bag of weed
Warning after Post Office mailboxes broken into in NJ town
Accountant pleads guilty in 2015 acid attack, embezzlement
Michael Flynn sentencing delayed
More News