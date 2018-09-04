2 arrested for string of burglaries in Suffolk County

SMITHTOWN, Suffolk County (WABC) --Police arrested two men wanted for a string of burglaries in Suffolk County.
Police say 41-year-old Richard Ambrose burglarized at least 19 gas stations and other businesses dating back to August 8th.
37-year-old Travis James was also arrested.
Investigators say he was an accomplice in three burglaries early Monday morning.
Police say Ambrose targeted businesses in several towns including Brookhaven and Smithtown.
