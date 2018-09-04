2 arrested for string of burglaries in Suffolk County

EMBED </>More Videos

They pair are accused in at least 19 burglaries.

Eyewitness News
SMITHTOWN, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Police arrested two men wanted for a string of burglaries in Suffolk County.

Police say 41-year-old Richard Ambrose burglarized at least 19 gas stations and other businesses dating back to August 8th.

37-year-old Travis James was also arrested.

Investigators say he was an accomplice in three burglaries early Monday morning.

Police say Ambrose targeted businesses in several towns including Brookhaven and Smithtown.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglaryarrestSmithtownSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Route 495 delays expected to worsen as many head back to work
Massive fire destroys Ronkonkoma home, 1 injured
Newark students head back to school
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisories in effect
15-year-old girl dies after 5-story fall from fire escape
Gordon strengthens, expected to hit Gulf as hurricane
Confirmation hearings set to begin for Supreme Court nominee
65-year-old bicyclist dies after being struck by ATV in Queens
Show More
Woman wins more than $2 million at the Borgata casino
Tight security as crowds gather for J'ouvert, parade
Son of aide to Brooklyn borough president fatally shot
2-year-old missing after he and mom got ride with stranger
Connecticut officer killed while breaking up bar fight in SC
More News