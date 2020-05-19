2 arrested in anti-Semitic attacks in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two suspects are now facing hate crime charges after being accused of an anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit announced the arrests on Twitter.
The two suspects are accused of attacking teen boys in Williamsburg last month.
They allegedly yelled anti-Semitic statements and throwing objects at them.
Police have not released the suspects' names.
