2 arrested in anti-Semitic attacks in Williamsburg

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two suspects are now facing hate crime charges after being accused of an anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit announced the arrests on Twitter.

The two suspects are accused of attacking teen boys in Williamsburg last month.

They allegedly yelled anti-Semitic statements and throwing objects at them.

Police have not released the suspects' names.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
williamsburgbrooklynnew york cityarresthate crimeanti semitism
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MTA using ultraviolet tech on subways to kill COVID-19
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Reopening of car, motorcycle dealerships welcome news in NJ
Summer school plan unveiled for NYC students
Data: NY outperforming many states processing unemployment claims
Cuomo: Memorial Day ceremonies must have 10 people or less
NYC releases ZIP code map of COVID-19 clusters
Show More
IRS to send $10M in stimulus payments via debit cards
With NYC beaches closed, Nassau beach will be resident-only
NYC unveils summer learning plan, death benefits for city workers
NY hospitalizations, ICU patients remain down; 105 deaths reported
NJ: Number of critically ill and ICU patients falls below 1,000
More TOP STORIES News