2 arrested in antisemitic attacks in Williamsburg

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two suspects are now facing hate crime charges after being accused of an antisemitic attack in Brooklyn.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit announced the arrests on Twitter.


The two suspects are accused of attacking teen boys in Williamsburg last month.

They allegedly yelled antisemitic statements and throwing objects at them.


Police have not released the suspects' names.

