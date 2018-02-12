2 arrested in beating, robbery of pregnant woman in the Bronx

Eyewitness News
MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --
Two women are under arrest in the Bronx, accused of the brutal robbery of a pregnant woman.

18-year-old Serenity Dunham and 27-year-old Tiffany Nurse are charged with robbery and assault.

Police say they were caught on surveillance video Feb. 1 beating a woman who's seven months pregnant in the stairwell of a Third Avenue apartment building.

They then allegedly stole the victim's cell phone.

The woman and her unborn baby were not seriously hurt.

