2 arrested in Queens crime spree that included shooting of Duane Reade manager

Shirleen Allicot has the latest on the fatal crime spree that began Monday morning.

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
Police have arrested two people in connection with a string of violent robberies that included the shooting of a Duane Reade manager in Queens.

The crime spree began around 3:40 a.m. Monday, when police say the 49-year-old victim was shot in the head at the location on Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside.

The victim, who was reportedly near the register at the time, was hospitalized in critical condition and is expected to survive.

He was discovered by a delivery man, and it appeared nothing was taken from the store.

Authorities believe the same suspect struck again at a 7-Eleven on Northern Boulevard at 4:01 a.m., a Rite Aid at on 30th Avenue at 4:15 a.m., and another Rite Aid on Merrick Boulevard at 5:42 a.m.

In each of those three incidents, the armed suspect fled with the cash register drawer. The other suspect's role is unclear, and so far, neither suspect has been identified.

