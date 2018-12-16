2 arrested in death of 17-year-old fatally struck by ambulette in the Bronx

Eyewitness News
FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) --
Police have made two arrests in connection with the death of a teenager who was fatally struck by an ambulette in the Bronx after being pushed into traffic during an argument.

Authorities say 17-year-old Angel Reyes-Godoy was struck by the passing vehicle at Bainbridge Avenue and East 194th Street in the Fordham section on Monday night.

He was rushed with severe head trauma to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police deemed the case a homicide. The NYPD arrested 20-year-old Mario Almonte on charges of murder, robbery and assault.

18-year-old Obeb Adames was arrested on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

Investigators believe the dispute stemmed from an electric scooter that was stolen, with the suspects said to incorrectly believe Reyes-Godoy was speaking with police about them.

Related Topics:
teen killedambulanceaccidentBronxNew York City
