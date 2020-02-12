2 arrested on Long Island after sting into senior phone scam

UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Two men are under arrest on Long Island, accused of attempting to scam a 74-year-old man, and authorities are again warning residents to be wary of such schemes.Police say the victim lives out of state and received a phone call on February 7, 2020, from a man who said the victim's son was arrested and needed bail money for his release.The victim was instructed to place $6,500 cash into a package and send it to the UPS facility in Uniondale.The victim became suspicious and contacted police.Detectives coordinated with UPS Security to set up a controlled delivery to the facility.On Tuesday, February 11, at 11 a.m., detectives arrested 23-year-old Keyshawn Coveal and 25-year-old Tyshawn Redford after they arrived at the UPS facility to claim the package.Authorities say both men were in possession of forged documents and are charged with second-degree possession of a forged instrument and third-degree attempted grand larceny.----------