Brazil school shooting: 2 teens kill 6 classmates, themselves

Deadly school shooting in Brazil.

SAO PAULO, Brazil -- Authorities say hooded teenagers opened fire at a school in southern Brazil, killing six people before taking their own lives.

Wednesday's shooting happened in a public school in Suzano, a suburb of Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city.

The state government of Sao Paulo says two youths armed with guns and wearing hoods entered the school and began shooting at students and then killed themselves.

Authorities say five students and an administrator at the school were killed.

Latin America's largest nation has the largest number of annual homicides in the world, but school shootings are rare.

Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro recently announced that gun ownership controls would be loosened.

